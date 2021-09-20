Tour de Menlo returns in 2021 with new beginning and ending location

The popular Tour de Menlo bicycle event returned this year with hundreds of riders starting and ending in the parking area of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Valparaiso on Saturday, September 18, rather than the traditional Menlo-Atherton High School, which still has visitor limitations in place.

Riders had their choice of 32-, 43- and 62-mile routes with all riders eventually heading south on Stevens Canyon Road and back to Menlo Park.

The ride is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation and the Almanac. All proceeds are used to support need-based Rotary Club of Menlo Park Foundation scholarships, numerous other Rotary Foundation projects, and the Almanac’s Holiday Fund, which contributes more than $150,000 a year to 10 local nonprofits.

A few of the Rotary Scholars came out to support the event; from left: Yuyu Lopez-Garcia, Liset Naranjo-Cardenas, and Dayana Sandoval.

Photos by Michelle Tsui