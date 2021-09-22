High schoolers can now apply for 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board

U.S. Rep. Anna G. Eshoo (CA-18) invites high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who live in or attend school in California’s 18th Congressional District to apply to serve on the 18th Congressional District Student Advisory Board, now in its 29th year. Applications are open through Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. PDT.

“It’s wonderful to welcome students to the Student Advisory Board of our congressional district,” said Eshoo. “I look forward to hearing the voices of this year’s students about the issues most important to them and incorporating their recommendations in legislation.”

The program is for high school freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors who are interested in public policy and learning about the legislative process. Students study a policy area of their choice and make recommendations to Congresswoman Eshoo, who in turn, has introduced many of the Board’s policy recommendations in the House of Representatives.

Applications are due by Friday, October 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. PDT to eshoo.sab@mail.house.gov or by mail to Congresswoman Eshoo’s Palo Alto District Office at 698 Emerson Street, Palo Alto, California 94301. Please email or call her District Office at 650-323-2984 for more information.

The 2021-2022 Student Advisory Board Application can be found online.