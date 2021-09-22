Housing Element update community meeting set for September 23

by Contributed Content on September 22, 2021

The City of Menlo Park is currently updating its required Housing Element and Safety Element, and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element.

Join the City  for a virtual community meeting where information will be shared on preliminary strategies to meet housing needs in Menlo Park and provide opportunity to hear from the community on how and where new housing should be located. The input received will help shape land use alternatives/scenarios for future housing.

Spanish language interpretation will be available.

Housing Element Update Community Meeting
Thursday, September 23, 2021
6:30–7:30 p.m.
Virtual meeting via Zoom (Meeting ID# 831-3619-8364)

