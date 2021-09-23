Activities around The Peace Gate kick off Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021

On Friday, September 24, an event honoring artist Lisa Solomon’s sculpture, The Peace Gate, on display on the grounds of Menlo College in Atherton (1000 El Camino Real), kicks off Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021. The Peace Gate is one of more than 30 outdoor sculptures on display through September 26.

“Your attendance gives you a free pass to stroll through the grounds to view the rest of the sculptures for the remainder of the day on the 24th,” says Judy Adams, of WILPF Peninsula, the events’ organizer.

“The idea came out of a successful art installation at Menlo Park’s Art Ventures gallery commemorating the 75th anniversary in August 2020 of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. In a little more than a month, the project collected and displayed more than 2000 peace cranes.”

The next step was for gallery owner Katharina Bernau, also the founder of Menlo Park Public Art (MPPA), to seek a peace-themed entry for Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021, a fundraiser for MPPA.

Solomon responded to the challenge merging two Japanese traditions, the Torii gates outside Shinto and Buddhist temples and sacred sites, with origami peace cranes, a symbol of hope.

“The cranes will be installed by the artist Friday morning, starting at 10:00 am,” says Katharina. “The community can help.”

The dancer and peace activist Sharat Lin will be performing part of the “Dance of Peace” at the sculpture between 10:45 and 11:00 am and again at 11:45 am.

All sculptures are available for purchase. Complete information about Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021 is available online.