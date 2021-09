Orchard Days at Filoli on weekends beginning September 25

The Gentleman’s Orchard will be open every weekend, September 25-October 31, for Filoli visitors of all ages to enjoy. Weave through rows of apple trees and grapevines, learn about food production past and present, and take fall-themed photos in the exquisite autumn light. There will be live music from 1:00 to 3:00 pm and local artists selling their work. Get tickets.