Spotted: Giuseppe Palombo artwork at Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021

We took advantage of media day yesterday afternoon to wander around Sculpture 2021 which features 30 pieces of art scattered around the Menlo College campus today through Sunday, September 26. These dancing sheep, a creation by artist Giuseppe Palombo caught our eye.

Giuseppe, who lives in Colorado writes: “Through my sculptures I create a visual method of communication that is deeply felt, intuitive and expansive beyond words. As narratives, the sculptures may explore concepts of duality, acknowledging life and shadow. Others depict beauty and proportion found throughout nature as a high essence of being and oneness. Some pieces probe timeless questions of humanity though contemporary interpretations of myth, metaphor and social commentary. Levity is utilized as a tonic and protest for the paradoxes of the human condition.”

Get details about Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021 online.