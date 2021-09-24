Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opens today through October 31

Located at 2718 Alpine Road, the Webb Ranch Pumpkin Patch opened today, September 24, and will be open daily from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm through October 31. Parking and entry to the patch is free. Reservations are required on weekends for activities.

“We grow organic pumpkins on over 30 acres at Webb Ranch,” said farm manager Atlee Frechette. “Organic pumpkins and fresh picked organic produce are available daily in our lower lot, no appointment needed.

On weekdays, activities include Bounce Houses (ages 12 and under only), a new Haunted House inside the corn maze, and a new farm-themed obstacle course. Additional activities on the weekend include: Food/Beverage/Ice Cream Trucks on site (payments made direct to vendors); Tractor Hay Rides (includes pick your own organic corn while season lasts), Petting Zoo (alpacas, goats, pigs, ducks, bunnies, sheep, chickens) and Reptile Zoo (frogs, spiders, snakes, turtles, lizards, insects).

Activity tickets are $5 each. An All-Activity Wristband is $23 (save $2). All purchases are made at the ticket window on site. The farm-themed Obstacle Course is free.

In addition to activities you’ll find orange carving pumpkins, sugar pie/baking pumpkins, specialty color pumpkins, gourds, mini pumpkins, corn stalk teepees, straw bales, and other Fall/Halloween decorations.

Photos by Linda Hubbard except Haunted House photo by Matt Cobleigh (c) 2021