Opportunities Denied, Promises Not Kept: Racism and Bias, the African American Journey is topic on September 28

In part 4 of Menlo Park Library’s series on equity, Mary Bacon, Ph.D. will discuss the difficult issues related to racism and bias in American society for all people of color. The talk takes place on Tuesday, Sept 28, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Although discussions of equity and social justice may apply to myriad groups, most often the focus of the discussion is on African American people, given the many daunting and persistent barriers they encounter that can inhibit their access to success in many aspects of life.

Many African Americans and other people of color begin their journeys differently-prepared to profit from society’s benefits, and often may present challenges to the system because of society’s failure to recognize, understand and capitalize on the strengths that they bring to the American landscape.

We’ll explore some of the interpersonal and institutional impediments to success experienced by African Americans, and the challenges in intergroup relationships that have been shaped by the history of oppression.

This free event received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library.