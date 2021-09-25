Spotted: M-A football players celebrating OT victory over McClymonds
Center Keelow Melgar is all smiles with Menlo-Atherton’s football defeated rival McClymonds in overtime last night, 30-27. Read details here.
Center Keelow Melgar is all smiles with Menlo-Atherton's football defeated rival McClymonds in overtime last night, 30-27. Read details here.
