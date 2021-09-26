Plan to take part in International Walk to School Day
With students now back to in person learning, the Safe Routes to School program encourages each school to raise awareness of reducing car traffic and improving walking and biking safety near schools. Walk and Roll to School Days are great opportunities to gather as a community, encourage physical activity, and promote safety in your neighborhood and near schools.
This year, International Walk to School Day is October 6, 2021. Two of the three posters shown here are by Laurel School students who were winners in a county-wide poster contest.
Here are some ideas to celebrate Walk to School Day at school or from home:
-
- Twenty ways to celebrate Walk to School Day with your family, neighborhood or school.
- First time planning a school-based event? Check out the Getting Started Guide. Be sure to adapt your event to align with local public health guidance.
- Discover the Walk and Roll Activity Book and learn more on walking and biking safety. Parents can check the Readiness checklist at page 18 to see if your child is ready to walk alone.
