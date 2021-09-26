Plan to take part in International Walk to School Day

With students now back to in person learning, the Safe Routes to School program encourages each school to raise awareness of reducing car traffic and improving walking and biking safety near schools. Walk and Roll to School Days are great opportunities to gather as a community, encourage physical activity, and promote safety in your neighborhood and near schools.

This year, International Walk to School Day is October 6, 2021. Two of the three posters shown here are by Laurel School students who were winners in a county-wide poster contest.

Here are some ideas to celebrate Walk to School Day at school or from home: