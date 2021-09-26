String of residential burglaries in Atherton over past few days

Atherton Police Department have taken reports of three residential burglaries over the past few days.

On Friday evening (09/24/21), a residential alarm was activated at approximately 8:25 pm, on the unit block of Kilroy Way. Suspects gained entry by smashing a master bedroom window at the rear of the residence. When the alarm was activated, there was a six minute delay from the alarm activation to when the Atherton Police Department was notified by a third-party alarm company.

On Saturday morning (09/25/21), at approximately 6:00 am, an Atherton resident in the 200 block of Oak Grove Avenue reported a notification from his surveillance camera of unknown suspects coming out of the residence. Suspects gained entry by smashing a window at the rear of the residence. After further investigation, it was determined the burglary occurred on Thursday evening shortly before 10:00 pm. At this time, the victim is unsure what was taken.

On Saturday evening (09-25-21), a residential alarm was activated at approximately 7:53 pm, on the unit block of Nora Way. Suspects gained entry by smashing a master bedroom glass door at the rear of the residence. When the alarm was activated, there was a 17 minute delay from the alarm activation to when the Atherton Police Department was notified by a third-party alarm company. At this time, the victim is unsure what was taken.

Atherton Police ask residents to remember to lock your doors and set your security alarms and reminds residents that it offers free alarm monitoring which includes immediate dispatch of officers upon activation.