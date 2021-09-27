Another residential burglary in Atherton

by Contributed Content on September 27, 2021

On Monday, 09-27-21, at approximately 9:30 am, an Atherton resident called to report a residential burglary that occurred between Thursday, 9-23-21, and this morning, on the unit block of Rosewood Way. Suspects gained entry by forcing open a ground floor window. At this time, Atherton Police is investigating the crime.

Please remember to lock your doors and set your security alarms. Atherton Police want to remind residents that we offer free alarm monitoring which includes immediate dispatch of officers upon activation.

If you live in the area of this burglary and saw or heard anything suspicious, please contact the Atherton Police Department at (650) 688-6500.

