Find out about community resources for mental health and suicide prevention on September 28

by Contributed Content on September 27, 2021

Jenny Bratton & Dr. Karen Li from Sequoia High School District will be joined by Brook Pollard, StarVista, and  Sylvia Tang, San Mateo County Health, for an online panel titled #ReachOut: Community Resources for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention on Tuesday, September 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. This event will provide important information for parents/caregivers and supportive adults about suicide prevention, including warning signs, risk factors, and how to support a child/youth who is struggling.

Parents, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome. Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search