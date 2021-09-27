Find out about community resources for mental health and suicide prevention on September 28

Jenny Bratton & Dr. Karen Li from Sequoia High School District will be joined by Brook Pollard, StarVista, and Sylvia Tang, San Mateo County Health, for an online panel titled #ReachOut: Community Resources for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention on Tuesday, September 28 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. This event will provide important information for parents/caregivers and supportive adults about suicide prevention, including warning signs, risk factors, and how to support a child/youth who is struggling.

Parents, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome. Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.