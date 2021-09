Spotted: Boy Scout Troop 222 working on their hiking award

Emailed Brent Brown: “I’m currently working with eight awesome Menlo Park kids who are working towards earning a hiking award in Boy Scouts. Members of Troop 222, they completed a 15 miles hike Sunday in Monterey Bay, and they will be doing a 20 mile hike in two weeks to finish off 70 miles of hiking. Most of the kids are 10 and 11 year old. It’s just an amazing feat for a group of kids at this age!”