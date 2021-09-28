The Stolen Year: How America’s Covid Response Failed Children, and How We Can Fix It is topic on September 29

by Contributed Content on September 28, 2021

The Stolen Year: How America’s Covid Response Failed Children, and How We Can Fix It will be the topic of an online talk on Wednesday, September 29, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

What will be the long-term impact of Covid on our kids? Anya Kamenetz, author and NPR Education correspondent, leads this important conversation.

Parents, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome. Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School DistrictSequoia Healthcare DistrictPeninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

