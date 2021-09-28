Three local restaurants earn Michelin stars

The Village Pub (pictured) in Woodside earned a Michelin star for the 12th year in a row while sister restaurant, Selby’s, in Atherton received its first star in the 2021 California Michelin guide announced today.

Bacchus Management Group opened Selby’s in July 2019 but was forced to close in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the closure, the restaurant offered nightly family meals for takeout and delivery and briefly reopened for indoor dining. In October 2020, management decided to close completely until the restaurant could operate at full capacity. It reopened on September 7.

A third Bacchus restaurant, Spruce in San Francisco, also received one star. This may be the only case of three restaurants in one restaurant group all earning stars.

Madera at the Rosewood Sand Hill is another long time winner, receiving a star every year since first appearing in the 2011 guide. Robert Sulatycky took over as Executive Chef earlier this year.