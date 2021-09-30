Exhibit of Jim Caldwell paintings at Pacific Art League in October

by Linda Hubbard on September 30, 2021

Paintings by Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell called The Golden Coast will be on display at the Pacific Art League (668 Ramona, Palo Alto) during the month of October.

There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. It is requested that everyone be vaccinated and wear masks.

Salmon River Beach, Bodega, 22 x 60 Oil on Canvas 2021

Category:

One Comment

Linda Craig September 30, 2021 at 6:16 pm

I love Jim Caldwell’s paintings of our local landscape. He also gives excellent talks about other painters .

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search