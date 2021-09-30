Exhibit of Jim Caldwell paintings at Pacific Art League in October

Paintings by Woodside-based artist Jim Caldwell called The Golden Coast will be on display at the Pacific Art League (668 Ramona, Palo Alto) during the month of October.

There will be an artist’s reception on Friday, Oct. 1, from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. It is requested that everyone be vaccinated and wear masks.

Salmon River Beach, Bodega, 22 x 60 Oil on Canvas 2021