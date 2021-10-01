Call it a wrap on wimpy rain year 2020/2021

The 2020/2021 rain officially “yawned” to a close yesterday with InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent recording just 7.44″. That’s compared to a not much better 8.75″ in 2019/2020.

“While the pavement has gotten a few dustings, there has not been measurable rain since March 18,” reports Dennis. “And it took awhile for the rain year to start with the first rain falling on November 6.”

The new rain year that runs though September 30, 2022 begins today, and Dennis has installed a new digital gauge just outside his office window. He’s hoping to put it to regular use.

