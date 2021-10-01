Holiday Faire at Allied Arts Guild on October 3

Get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Holiday Faire on Sunday, October 3, at the Allied Arts Guild in Menlo Park. (75 Arbor Rd.).

All proceeds from this event will be donated to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in support of its mission to provide extraordinary care for children and moms.

Featured items include:

Children’s Toys

Personalized Ornaments

Festive Pumpkins

Jewelry

Vintage Treasures

Holiday Decorations & much more!

Take a break from shopping and enjoy lunch at Cafe Wisteria. Reservations are suggested by contacting hello@cafewisteria.com.

Event is hosted outdoors. Masks and social distancing are suggested. CDC and County safety measures will be in full effect. Carpooling is highly recommended and parking is available in the lots.

Event hosted by the Association of Auxiliaries for Children. Many thanks to the Auxiliaries for collaborating to organize a fabulous event benefiting Packard Children’s:

Allied Arts Guild Auxiliary

Charter Auxiliary

Palo Alto Auxiliary

Roth Auxiliary

San Francisco Auxiliary

San Jose Auxiliary

San Mateo-Burlingame Auxiliary

