Planning Commission/Housing Commission joint special meeting on October 4

by Contributed Content on October 2, 2021

The City of Menlo Park is currently updating its required Housing Element and Safety Element, and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element.

This Planning Commission/Housing Commission special joint meeting will review land use alternatives/scenarios for additional housing based on community input. We encourage community members to attend and provide input. The Commissions will review and provide feedback before review and guidance by the City Council.

The special joint meeting takes place on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm. View the agenda.

Join virtual meeting via Zoom (Meeting ID# 824-3177-4086)

 

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search