Planning Commission/Housing Commission joint special meeting on October 4

The City of Menlo Park is currently updating its required Housing Element and Safety Element, and preparing a new Environmental Justice Element.

This Planning Commission/Housing Commission special joint meeting will review land use alternatives/scenarios for additional housing based on community input. We encourage community members to attend and provide input. The Commissions will review and provide feedback before review and guidance by the City Council.

The special joint meeting takes place on Monday, October 4, 2021 at 7:00 pm. View the agenda.

Join virtual meeting via Zoom (Meeting ID# 824-3177-4086)