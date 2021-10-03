Menlo Park Library hosts Mental Illness Awareness Week events on October 5 and 7
Mental illness affects everyone—either directly, or indirectly through family, friends or coworkers. That is why each year, the first week of October is designated as Mental Illness Awareness Week, to raise awareness, fight discrimination, and provide support.
|Tuesday, Oct. 5
|Mental Health 101
|Learn the signs and symptoms of mental illness, and take away ideas about how to help yourself, friends, or family members who may be in need of support.
|Thursday, Oct. 7
|Seeing Through Stigma
|Our guests talk about their own mental health challenges, sharing their experience, strength and hope for the rest of us.
