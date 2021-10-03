MPCSD holds two community meeting on finances and parcel tax this week

As part of its long term financial planning, the Menlo Park City School District is providing opportunities for the community to continue engaging with the School Board, District Leadership, and consultants around a variety of issues that affect MPCSD’s financial future.

The community is invited to attend two upcoming events:

MPCSD’s Financial Future Board Study Session, Monday, October 4, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. Zoom link here.

Virtual Lunch with the Superintendent: Why a Parcel Tax? on Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 12-1:30 p.m. Zoom link here.

The October 4 event will focus on MPCSD’s future financial challenges, including the loss of Title 1 funding, the mandatory addition of transitional kindergarten, changes to the Tinsley Voluntary Transfer Program with potential loss of $1.5 million in funding for transfer students, and the enrollment impacts of the City of Menlo Park’s obligation to add 3,000 housing units over the next ten years. This Study Session will include School Board Members, Superintendent Erik Burmeister, and SMC Counsel’s Office, Capitol Advisors, and Facilities Consultants from RGM Kramer, Inc.

The October 6 event will focus on the upcoming Parcel Tax, Measure B, and questions related to why the Board placed it on the ballot, the role the parcel tax plays in achieving financial sustainability, and the measure’s relationship to the challenges that will be discussed on October 4. The Virtual Lunch will feature Superintendent Erik Burmeister in conversation with the District CBO, members of the Finance and Audit Committee, and elected School Board officials.

Both events offer opportunities for the public to ask questions and provide input. MPCSD believes the current challenges can be successfully mitigated, and that an informed community is key to creating a sustainable financial plan for the next generation of district families. The events will be recorded and available for public viewing at the district’s website.

