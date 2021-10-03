Spotted: Blinking spider next to scary skeleton

by Linda Hubbard on October 3, 2021

These are just two of the frightful elements in a Bay Laurel front yard. Great one to take the kiddies by!

Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search