Spotted: Blessing of the animals at Trinity Church in Menlo Park

On or around October 4, Christians worldwide celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis with a blessing of animals and prayers for creation.

Locally, such a blessing took place yesterday at Trinity Church in Menlo Park with the Rev. Rob Voyle presiding. Most of the blessed were of the canine variety although there was one reptile present (top photo). Children without pets were invited to bring a stuffed animal with them.

In addition to the blessing, each pet received a St. Francis medallion to wear on their collar. (Unclear where it goes on a reptile!)

The pet owners went home with boxes of animal crackers.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021