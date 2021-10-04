Spotted: Blessing of the animals at Trinity Church in Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on October 4, 2021

On or around October 4, Christians worldwide celebrate the Feast of Saint Francis with a blessing of animals and prayers for creation.

Locally, such a blessing took place yesterday at Trinity Church in Menlo Park with the Rev. Rob Voyle presiding. Most of the blessed were of the canine variety although there was one reptile present (top photo). Children without pets were invited to bring a stuffed animal with them.

In addition to the blessing, each pet received a St. Francis medallion to wear on their collar. (Unclear where it goes on a reptile!)

The pet owners went home with boxes of animal crackers.

Photos by Robb Most (c) 2021

Category:

One Comment

Amanda October 04, 2021 at 8:11 pm

That is sweet. Luckily animals cannot be influenced by our lovely churches.

Add Reply

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search