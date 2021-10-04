Upcoming helmet giveaway in the Belle Haven neighborhood on October 6

The Safe Routes to School program will be providing free children bicycle helmets and fittings in the Belle Haven neighborhood. The Safe Routes to School program was allocated a generous donation of 100 bike helmets from the California Department of Public Health Kids’ Plates program. The helmets will be distributed during the International Walk to School day.

Belle Haven helmet giveaway

Wednesday, Oct. 6

1:00–4:00 pm

Entrance of Belle Haven School —415 Ivy Drive

Children must be present in order to be properly fit and receive a helmet. Helmets for children between the ages of 8 and 14 years old will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To ensure the safety of all, city staff will be wearing masks and gloves during the helmet fittings. Children and parents are also required to wear face coverings.