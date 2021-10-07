Switch to Clean Energy: The Importance of Electrifying our Homes and Buildings is topic on October 10

Menlo Together is hosting a program in person at St. Bede’s Episcopal Church in Menlo Park on Sunday, October 10, from 4:00 – 5:30 pm in person and on ZOOM.

About a third of global warming comes from the methane gas we burn to heat our water, warm our homes, and cook our food. We all know methane is a highly flammable safety hazard — and it creates indoor air pollution when burned. The solution? Switch to Clean Energy! We can use the renewable electricity now flowing through our wires to provide the energy we need.

Register here and come learn how and why “The Switch is On.” Panama Bartholomy, head of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, will share his strategy for shifting from the toxic methane gas, that’s often created by a fracking process, to clean renewable electricity. And he’ll offer a vision of thousands of new, well-paying jobs.

Gunn High School students, Katie Rueff and Saman de Silva, will discuss practical steps in making the switch: appliances, costs, rebates, and finding an installer.

Sally Mentzer, induction cooking enthusiast, will offer a tasty demonstration of electric induction cooking.