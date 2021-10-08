Adrian West Band performs a Dala’s Nest house concert on October 10

Dala’s Nest House Concerts presents the Adrian West Band on Sunday, October 10 at 3:30 pm.

Ask Adrian what kind of music The Adrian West Band plays and he’ll say “Yes.” Or if he’s feeling cocky, he’ll say “Good.” Some say they sound like Paul Simon meets Dave Matthews Band. Vocal harmonies, acoustic guitar, electric violin, alto sax, upright bass, drums and live “looping”. Take a listen here.

Ever the realist, Adrian’s lyrics strike a delicate balance between life’s ups and downs, hope and despair, poetic language and social justice messages. He takes a peculiar delight in setting serious topics to joyful music.

Adrian West – vocals, acoustic guitar, electric violin & live looping

Jodi Durst – upright bass & vocals

Jae Jackson – drums

Chris Haag – alto sax

$25 donation per seat for outdoor event that takes place at 371 O’Conner St. in Menlo Park. 100% of donations go to the band.