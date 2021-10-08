Day of the Horse in Woodside takes place today through Sunday

The 2021 Woodside Day of the Horse starts today and continues through Sunday, October 10, 2021.

The Day of the Horse is the brainchild of Donna Poy and M. Fentress Hall, two Woodside horse lovers who wanted to bring the community together in support of the horse. It’s made possible by a public-private partnership of Woodside-area Horse Owners Association (WHOA!), the Town of Woodside, the Woodside Community Foundation, and the generous support of many sponsors and volunteers.

The Woodside Art of the Horse features the original work of artists whose work celebrates the horse in a variety of mediums, such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, pen and ink, graphic and charcoal, colored pencil, photography, sculpture, mixed media, miniatures, jewelery, and high quality crafts.

The virtual event will run from October 9 until November 8. The artists will be in their booths Saturday, October 9 and Sunday, October 10 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm.

The Progressive Trail Ride takes pace on Saturday, October 9 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. Riders may start at any point. The official route will use only town trails without gates.

The theme for 2021 is Oktoberfest. Costumes reflecting that theme are encouraged, though any costumes are welcome and are optional!

The Horse Fair is Sunday, October 10 from 11:00 am to 1:30 pm. The line up includes a blacksmith demonstration, carriage horse, English & Western disciplines, animals from NCEFT, a gypsy vanner, a horse to pet, vaulters, dressage demonstration, plush pony give away, pictures with a pony, pony rides nearby and live music.

Photos from previous Day of the Horse events