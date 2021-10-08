The Challenge of Diversity in a Culturally Pluralistic Society is topic on October 12

In the final session of the Menlo Park Library’s Equity series, Mary Bacon, Ph.D. will talk about the difference between cultural competence and cultural humility, and the value of viewing the world from the multiple perspectives that diverse populations bring.

The talk takes place on Tuesday, October 12 from 6:00 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Cultural humility goes beyond cultural competence in that it acknowledges us as lifelong learners who recognize that we have as much to learn from one another in the classroom of life as we do from the “experts” in books, and teachers in learning institutions.

As we go on our life’s journey surrounded by the diverse socio-cultural groups with whom we occupy the planet, it is essential that we learn to view the world from the multiple perspectives that diverse populations bring, and profit from our experiences with them.

In this concluding session, we will reflect upon our beliefs, and examine how we can integrate what we know about ourselves with what we know about those with whom we interact, so that we can foster a vision of acceptance that affirms the strengths that we all bring.