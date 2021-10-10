10th anniversary swim held in memory of Michele Daschbach Fast held today

by Linda Hubbard on October 10, 2021

October 12th marks the 10th anniversary of the passing of Michele Daschbach Fast (Shell) and the seven other victims who died in the shooting at the Salon Meritage in Seal Beach, California. Shell grew up in Atherton.

Her kids and her brother, Rooney, are hosting the 10th anniversary swim on Sunday, October 10th. Each year approximately 100 swimmers participate in the swim which is followed by a memorial lunch at Rooney’s home in Sunset Beach. Donations for the Seal Beach Animal Care Center are suggested for participants — or others who would like to remember Shell.

On October 12th, there will be a memorial for members of all of the victims’ families memorializing the victims on this tragic anniversary.

In addition, Shell’s daughter, Lisa, continues to raise money for SmileTrain, a favorite cause of Shell’s. Lisa is a current member of the SmileTrain Young Leadership Circle.

InMenlo file photo from previous memorial swim

