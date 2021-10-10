Menlo-Atherton football comes out on top under the lights Friday night
M-A senior quarterback Matt MacLeod passed for 400 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears 47-46 victory over Half Moon Bay on Friday night.
Photo by Bob Dalberg (c) 2021
