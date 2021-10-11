Supporting Your Child’s Healthy Decisions in the Transition Back to School is topic on October 12

by Contributed Content on October 11, 2021

Eduardo Torres, Senior Prevention Specialist at Prevention Solutions, will provide families with helpful tools to stay engaged with their kids as they navigate back-to-school challenges on Tuesday, October 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Torres will also discuss current trends as they pertain to the three substances most abused by teens: alcohol, nicotine, and marijuana.

Parents, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School DistrictSequoia Healthcare DistrictPeninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

Photo courtesy M-A Athletic Boosters

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search