Supporting Your Child’s Healthy Decisions in the Transition Back to School is topic on October 12

Eduardo Torres, Senior Prevention Specialist at Prevention Solutions, will provide families with helpful tools to stay engaged with their kids as they navigate back-to-school challenges on Tuesday, October 12 from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. Register online.

Torres will also discuss current trends as they pertain to the three substances most abused by teens: alcohol, nicotine, and marijuana.

Parents, students, educators, mental health professionals, and community members welcome! Free admission. Simultaneous Spanish interpretation will be available.

This presentation is sponsored by Sequoia Union High School District, Sequoia Healthcare District, Peninsula Health Care District, and The Parent Venture.

