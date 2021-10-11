Webinar series on creating more affordable housing starts on October 13

Why are our housing prices so high, and what can we do about it? How can we create more affordable housing and great places to live? Each San Mateo County community, including the City of Menlo Park, is currently updating its Housing Element–a housing plan that is part of every jurisdiction’s General Plan.

Join fellow community members for a four-part webinar and discussion series, brought to you by Let’s Talk Housing San Mateo County and Home for All, to learn about our housing issues so you can help plan for a shared future that is better for everyone.

Wednesdays at 6 p.m.:

Each webinar will include a discussion with panelists followed by answering your questions. This series will be in English with Spanish and Chinese interpretation.

Throughout the Housing Element Update process, the City of Menlo Park will be seeking input through a variety of engagement opportunities to learn from the community about what matters to you.

Please visit the Housing Element Update project page to join our email list and get up-to-date information on upcoming events and opportunities.