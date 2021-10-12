Jim Caldwell talks about painter Marty Cassatt on October 14

Mary Cassatt holds a unique place in the history of American artists. She spent 60 years in France, and she was the only American to have exhibited with the impressionists. She was close friends with Edgar Degas, Berthe Morisot and Camille Pissarro.

She never married or had children, but her reputation was secured by her tender portrayal of the relationship between mother and child. Her paintings are in the collections of most major museums, and she was also considered to be one of the greatest print makers of her generation.

A presentation by Woodside based artist Jim Caldwell will be via. Zoom Hosted by the Pacific Art League of Palo Alto it is set for Thursday, October 14th, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm.

Register online. It is $20 (plus fee) which goes to supporting PAL programs.

Painting shown is Mother and Child (A Goodnight Hug).