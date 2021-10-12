Spotted: Giant skeleton in downtown Menlo Park
Thanks to a tip from a reader, we found this jaunty fellow at the corner of Rose and University avenues near downtown Menlo Park
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021
clear sky
overcast clouds
clear sky
clear sky
Thanks to a tip from a reader, we found this jaunty fellow at the corner of Rose and University avenues near downtown Menlo Park
Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021
Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!
Leave a Comment