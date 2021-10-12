Spotted: Giant skeleton in downtown Menlo Park

by Linda Hubbard on October 12, 2021

Thanks to a tip from a reader, we found this jaunty fellow at the corner of Rose and University avenues near downtown Menlo Park

Photo by Robb Most (c) 2021

