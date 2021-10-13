Apply for Menlo Park’s Independent Redistricting Commission by October 15

The City of Menlo Park is seeking residents to apply for the Independent Redistricting Commission. This is the body that sets the electoral boundaries for City Council districts following the 2020 census.

The commission will be comprised of seven members and two alternates. Alternates may not vote, but will participate fully in meetings and must meet all of the same qualifications and standards as other commissioners.