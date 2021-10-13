Apply for Menlo Park’s Independent Redistricting Commission by October 15
Applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet other eligibility requirements. Attachment A of the application outlines the qualifications and Pages 2 and 3 of the application ask questions that will help verify your eligibility.
Applications are due on or before October 15, 2021, and can be sent to City Clerk Judi Herren via email or by mail.
Please note that mailed applications must have an October 15, 2021, postmark or earlier and that all applications may be subject to disclosure as a public record.
