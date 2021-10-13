Apply for Menlo Park’s Independent Redistricting Commission by October 15

by Contributed Content on October 13, 2021

The City of Menlo Park is seeking residents to apply for the Independent Redistricting Commission. This is the body that sets the electoral boundaries for City Council districts following the 2020 census.

The commission will be comprised of seven members and two alternates. Alternates may not vote, but will participate fully in meetings and must meet all of the same qualifications and standards as other commissioners.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and meet other eligibility requirements. Attachment A of the application outlines the qualifications and Pages 2 and 3 of the application ask questions that will help verify your eligibility.

Applications are due on or before October 15, 2021, and can be sent to City Clerk Judi Herren via email or by mail.

Please note that mailed applications must have an October 15, 2021, postmark or earlier and that all applications may be subject to disclosure as a public record.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search