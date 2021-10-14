Laurel School third graders design umbrellas for pets using new science curriculum

Laurel School is implementing a new science curriculum called TWIG. The teachers and students are experiencing a variety of new resources including multimedia videos, workbooks, and hands-on activities.

In third grade, one of the modules is a 3-D Team Challenge for students to design a pet umbrella! Students collaborate in small groups to make a prototype of their pet umbrella (attached to a stuffed animal) and a poster to explain their design. Students share and discuss the pet umbrella prototypes with their class.

Last week, while one was prototyping, one of our teachers heard a student say: “This is the best day of science ever!”

The third graders pictured with their pet umbrella are in Dana Russell’s class.