Laurel School third graders design umbrellas for pets using new science curriculum

by Contributed Content on October 14, 2021

Laurel School is implementing a new science curriculum called TWIG. The teachers and students are experiencing a variety of new resources including multimedia videos, workbooks, and hands-on activities.

In third grade, one of the modules is a 3-D Team Challenge for students to design a pet umbrella!  Students collaborate in small groups to make a prototype of their pet umbrella (attached to a stuffed animal) and a poster to explain their design. Students share and discuss the pet umbrella prototypes with their class.

Last week, while one was prototyping, one of our teachers heard a student say: “This is the best day of science ever!”

The third graders pictured with their pet umbrella are in Dana Russell’s class.

Category:

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events
HELP SUPPORT INMENLO!

Please help support InMenlo! Your contribution will help us continue to bring InMenlo to you. Click on the button below to contribute!

Spotted
Categories
View by Month
Search