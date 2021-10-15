Hung Liu: Golden Gate is topic on October 18

A docent from the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco joins the Menlo Park Library to talk about an exhibition at the deYoung, featuring an influential artist whose work addresses issues that affect us all today.

Hung Liu was one of the most important Chinese-born artists working in the United States. Hung Liu used the Socialist Realist style of painting to portray oppressed groups in China–and the oppressed Chinese workers in California history–in a grand, re-centered style, reexamining history.

Her paintings are the focus of Golden Gate, a compelling new installation at the de Young Museum. This talk will explore Liu’s roots in Maoist China, where she was trained in the Social Realist style of painting. You’ll learn how Liu interwove her personal history with the stories of other immigrants who have left their indelible mark on California history, society, and culture.

This free event, which takes place on Monday, October 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p, received partial funding support from the Friends of the Menlo Park Library. Register to attend online.