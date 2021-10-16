Spotted: Sharon Road Dino enjoying a snack
The dinosaur on Sharon Road in Menlo Park was spotted enjoying a snack this morning. All that was left was the hand and arm!
Photo by Linda Hubbard (c) 2021
