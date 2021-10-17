Menlo Park Legends recruiting players now for its return to action in 2022

After a five year hiatus, the Menlo Park Legends Collegiate Summer team will return to action in the Bay Area Collegiate League. The team is now in the process of building its roster for the summer of ‘22. Note: Most summer rosters are determined by the end of October the previous year.

The Menlo Park Legends will be coached by Menlo College Assistant Baseball Coach Nick White and will play home games at both Menlo College and Canada College.

The team has a rich history of providing an opportunity for players to hone their skills as they move to the next level. The Legends have produced 50 professional players including two Olympians and three Major Leaguers.

The 2022 summer schedule includes road trips to Healdsburg to play the PrunePackers, Marysville to play the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox, and Humboldt to take on the Crabs.

Want to play for the 2022 Legends? Contact Head Coach: nick@menloparklegends.com.