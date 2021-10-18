First rainfall of the season is just a tad more than a dusting

The 2021-22 rain season got off to a decidedly wimpy start overnight. Mike Laine, pinch hitting for InMenlo weather reporter Dennis Nugent who is away “on assignment,” reports a measly 1/16th of an inch.

The National Weather Service has previously stated that the West Coast will again La Niña conditions, meaning less than usual rainfall.

There are showers forecast for the rest of this week with heavy rain possible on Sunday.

InMenlo file photo (c) 2019