Music@Menlo offers Voyage Through the Americas on October 22 & 23

Focus Residencies offer listeners opportunities to experience Music@Menlo’s thematic programming in a “mini festival” format over two evenings.

Voyage Through the Americas with Michael Brown and Nicholas Canellakis, Artist-Curators

will be offered October 22–23, 2021, celebrating the rich tapestry of musical influences across North and South America, with music from eight iconic composers. Featuring unique combinations of piano, cello, and percussion, the program will take listeners on a sizzling journey through both hemispheres.

The first evening features a Behind the Music discussion, inspired by Music@Menlo’s popular Encounter lecture series. Behind the Music discussions are led by Artist-Curators and feature live musical examples and multimedia illustrations for a deeper dive into the works on the Residency program.

On the following evening, ambitious and imaginative concert programs showcase the works discussed.

Focus Residencies take place in Music@Menlo’s new home, the Spieker Center for the Arts on the Menlo School campus.

Order tickets online. Note all the Focus Events are being performed live as well as being live-streamed.

A two-evening Spanish Journey will be offered in April, 2022.