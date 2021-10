Construction has started on Sharon Park pathways

With heavy equipment moving in today, it appears that construction has begun on the pathways that circle the pond at Sharon Park. A notice posted on October 7 alerted walkers and cyclists that the lower path would be impacted from October 12 to 27 with work on the upper pathway taking place from October 28 to November 18.

Evidently the snowy egret got out just in time! But what about Big Blue?

Photo by Scott Loftesness (c) 2021