Spotted: Paralympian Katie Holloway at Reikes homecoming

The Riekes Center in Menlo Park celebrated its first annual homecoming on Sunday, welcoming attendees with deep connections to the center including Katie Holloway (center), recent Tokyo Paralympic MVP, two-time Paralympic gold medalist and current Riekes student; Ben Mullin (right), five-time Emmy-winning cinematographer and Riekes alumnus; Mark Newton (left), Upper School Head and Principal of Oakwood School and Riekes alumnus. The event raised funds to support programming in the areas of fitness, arts and nature for students of all ages throughout our community.