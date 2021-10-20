350 Silicon Valley hosts benefit concert featuring singer-songwriter Deborah Levoy on October 23

The Menlo Park-based non-profit 350 Silicon Valley is hosting a Climate Benefit Concert featuring singer-songwriter Deborah Levoy at Cafe Zoë on Saturday, October 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm. Tickets ($80.00 per person) are available in advance online.

Cafe Zoë (1929 Menalto Ave., Menlo Park) will be providing snacks during the show, with alcoholic beverages available for purchase. New 350 Silicon Valley volunteer Prateek Kohli with open the show with a stand up routine. Both the comedy and music sets will briefly touch on the topic of climate.

All money raised through ticket sales will go to 350 Silicon Valley, a non-profit working at the local, state, and national levels to combat the climate crisis. A portion of alcohol sales will also go to 350 Silicon Valley, a 501(c)(3) organization; your donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent of the law. (Tax ID number 81-4692374.)