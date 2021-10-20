Mid-Peninsula High School dames Karen Eshoo Head of School

Mid-Peninsula High School’s Board of Trustees named Karen Eshoo, Ed.D.. as the Head of School. A veteran and experienced educator with nearly 30 years of experience in independent schools, Karen was originally selected to be Mid-Pen’s Interim Head of School last spring.

“Karen has proven to be a dynamic educational leader, an advocate for students, and a highly effective manager,” said Debbie Vielbaum, Chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are excited to continue the Mid-Pen journey with Dr. Eshoo as our permanent Head.”

A Bay Area native, Karen received her undergraduate degree from the University of San Diego. She holds a Master’s in Education and History from Stanford and a doctorate in Education from UC Berkeley. Before joining Mid-Pen, Karen served as the Head of School at King School in Stamford, Connecticut, and Vistamar School in El Segundo, California. She also has served in various teaching and administrative positions at Lick-Wilmerding High School in San Francisco and Sacred Heart Schools in Atherton.

“I am so proud to be part of a school that gets so much right when designing the best high school experience for students,” said Karen. “We know that all successes and growth—academic, social, and emotional—are grounded in strong and authentic relationships between students and their teachers. Those successes are buttressed by the partnerships between families and colleagues in support of the students.”