Seed swap at Menlo Park Library patio on October 23

Every gardener has extra seeds that they have saved or purchased that may not get used. Join us out on the library patio on Saturday, October 23 from 10:30 am to noon to swap with other gardeners!

All are invited to attend—you do not have to bring seeds to participate in the seed swap.

If you do have seeds to share, please be sure that they are clean and dry, and packaged in small quantities for distribution. Please label the packages with the plant name or variety.