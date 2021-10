Warm temps and wet streets in Menlo Park

Residents were greeted this morning with wet streets and balmy temperatures.

“My rain gauge recorded 0.11 inches of precipitation yesterday and nothing after midnight today,” reports InMenlo weather watcher Dennis Nugent. “That brings it to 0.16 season-to-date.”

Last year the first rain of the season didn’t fall until November 7.

Top -InMenlo file photo (c) 2019; bottom photo taken about 11:30 am this morning