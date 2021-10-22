Spotted: Stanford Avenue front yard with jaunty witches and spidery pumpkin
Menlo Park resident Haydi Sowerine snapped these photos while walking along Stanford Avenue near Lemon. Another example of the great Halloween spirit in Menlo Park.
