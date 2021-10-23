Find out about the City of Menlo Park’s Climate Action Plan on October 28

by Contributed Content on October 23, 2021

The City of Menlo Park has a plan for local climate action. Join the Menlo Park Library  to learn more–and ask your questions on Thursday, October 28 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. Register online.

Menlo Park’s Climate Action Plan aims for zero carbon emissions by 2030. Learn about the issues, the core measures moving forward, and what individuals can do to support the effort.

Guests:
-Menlo Park Sustainability Manager Rebecca Lucky
-Menlo Spark Executive Director Diane Bailey

